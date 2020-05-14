Mary-Kate Olsen Starts Divorce, But There's A Coronavirus-Tied Snag

Former child TV star Mary-Kate Olsen has asked for an emergency order to file for divorce from her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Olsen, a fashion designer who once shared the role of Michelle Tanner on “Full House” with her twin sister, Ashley, previously filed a complaint for divorce from the French banker in April, the New York Post reported.

“It was clear my marriage was over … the relationship has broken down irretrievably,” she wrote in court papers obtained by the Post’s Page Six.

But because of postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the court has reportedly processed no divorce filings except for emergencies, People noted.

Olsen, 33, attempted to remedy that with the emergency request. In court papers, she claimed that Sarkozy, 50, the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, terminated the lease on their New York City home without her consent.

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” Olsen wrote.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” she added.

The couple married in November 2015. HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Olsen and Sarkozy for additional comment.

