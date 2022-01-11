Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are "Deeply Saddened" by Bob Saget's Death

On Sunday, we all lost America’s dad, but even more struck by the death of actor Bob Saget are his TV daughters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twins played the adorable Michelle Tanner on the '90s sitcom Full House and upon learning of the beloved Saget’s passing, the pair were devastated alongside the rest of the world.

In a statement given to People, the Olsen twins remarked, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

The TV show’s handsome and affable Uncle Jesse played by John Stamos took to Twitter to speak about his dear friend. The actor wrote, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian’s impact stretches far and wide as countless celebrities praise Danny Tanner for his kind spirit and generous nature. Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson thanked Saget for helping him with his mental health. Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears paying tribute to the late star on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, noting that Saget always checked in when Kimmel’s son was sick.

The cause of Saget’s death is still unknown. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.