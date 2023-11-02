Mary Fowler’s star continues to rise as fringe players stake Matildas claims

Photograph: James Worsfold/Getty Images

The test was clear: can the Matildas continue their good form after the World Cup and will Australia keep showing up for them? Yes and yes. Everyone passed the Olympic qualifying tournament with flying colours.

Back in the country just two months after a fourth-place finish at the tournament on home soil, the Matildas brought to Perth’s pitches almost everything expected of them. Almost because Mackenzie Arnold was never really called on to give a reminder of her remarkable World Cup efforts; nor were Tegan Micah and Lydia Williams tested in goal. It’s hard to imagine there would be many complaints about that though.

This campaign was a resounding success. Tony Gustavsson’s team got what they needed and then some. With three wins from three, including a goal bonanza against the Philippines, the Matildas not only finished top of their group in this second round of qualifying, they also finished as the top-ranked team across all three Asian groups. As a bonus, Gustavsson ditched his World Cup tactics and opted for heavy rotation, giving all 22 players game time. He was rewarded for it.

Clare Wheeler was the obvious standout. The midfielder commanded the centre of the field with a confidence that belied the fact she had not played a single minute in the Matildas’ last eight games. Her passing showed vision, her cutting runs showed courage and technical skill, and her first international goal was a belter. Why we didn’t see her in the World Cup, again?

There may not actually have been room for another breakout Matildas star at the World Cup, with 20-year-old Mary Fowler running circles around world class teams as if she had been playing at this level for decades. It’s scarcely believable, but in just two months, she has further improved her game, nearly to the point of looking like a completely different player. Manchester City got it so, so right by moving her into a wide forward role. Gustavsson was wise to follow suit. It’s scary to think what she will be capable of in one, five, eight years.

The series of games in Perth also gave an opportunity to see more of Courtney Nevin, Charli Grant, Amy Sayer, Cortnee Vine and Alex Chidiac. The kids are better than all right. Where squad depth issues once hovered over the Matildas like a dark cloud, there are now too many options to choose from – when Gustavsson does look to his bench.

“This is the problem that you want to have as a senior national team coach,” he said. “You can see now what has happened with some of these players that have been given the opportunity to play an international level for the national team or in quality leagues in quality clubs, where things go faster and they need to make quick decisions. So I’m happy with the development of players but I’m not happy when I think about potentially announcing a roster for the Olympics. That’s going to be a very, very tough job.”

It’s a job that requires one more hurdle to be jumped before it can begin in earnest. Two games against 50th-ranked Uzbekistan stand in the way of Australia’s Olympic qualification. Despite initial struggles against the low blocks of Iran and Taiwan, the Matildas showed they have the patience to break down lower ranked teams. Only a major upset would prevent them from doing the same against Uzbekistan.

It is not that long ago that coming up against a team like the Philippines would completely undo the Matildas. But working in their favour ahead of Uzbekistan are two friendlies in December against Canada. Those games in Victoria and Vancouver will present challenges the Matildas did not have to face in this tournament – stronger opposition and away-game hostilities. The defence will be tested, the attacking from open play likely suppressed. The Matildas will play with the fond memories of a 4-0 whipping that knocked Canada out of the World Cup. Canada will have revenge their minds.

That double test, whatever the outcome, should set them in good stead for the home-and-away series in late February. And if the reception in Perth is anything to go by, Australia will undoubtably rally around them with the same fervour they have for this tournament. The “Matildas effect” has plenty of road to go before it runs its course.