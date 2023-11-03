Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond dropped from the Order of Canada

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond asked that her membership in the Order of Canada be terminated. (Mike McArthur/CBC - image credit)

Prominent scholar and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been dropped from the Order of Canada.

In a notice in Saturday's Canada Gazette, Rideau Hall announced that, in response to Turpel-Lafond's own request, her membership in the Order of Canada has been terminated. That request was subsequently approved by Governor General Mary Simon through an ordinance signed on Sept. 26, 2023.

The termination takes effect Saturday.

Turpel-Lafond was plunged into controversy in October 2022 after an investigation by CBC News raised questions about her claims to indigenous ancestry.

More later ...