Mary Earps thanks fans after limited edition England goalkeeper jersey sells out in hours

(Getty Images)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has finally seen her replica jersey from the Women’s World Cup go on sale - but in blink-and-miss-it fashion the limited edition top has already sold out.

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support, Earps acknowledged she hadn’t even actually realised it would be available at that point.

“Didn’t realise these were going on sale today. And you’ve sold them out already!” she said on her social media account.

“More are coming before the end of the year, and in more sizes for kids and adults - so stay tuned. Thank you all for your incredible support on this. You guys have made this happen.”

Her comments about fans effectively forcing the sale of her jersey comes in reference to the fact it was not initially available to purchase, until comments from Earps herself, supporters and a succession of notable voices enforced an about-turn from manufacturer Nike.

Criticising the manufacturers at the time when they continually opted out of selling her jersey during the tournament, Earps linked to a petition which fans were signing to force the release of it. They eventually tallied over 150,000 signatories, before Nike reversed their decision and announced a limited run would be produced.

That number has seemingly fallen well short of the current demand for the World Cup’s Golden Gloves winner, with the availability through the FA’s website running dry within a few hours.

All three goalkeeper jerseys, the green, yellow and pink versions, were briefly available on Monday - 50 days after the World Cup final Earps played in.

The 30-year-old has since returned to domestic action with the new WSL season, having remained at Manchester United despite speculation she might make a transfer ahead of the new campaign.