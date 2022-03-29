Mary Brown's Chicken Announces Launch of Nashville Chicken Sandwich and Taters

·3 min read

There's something sweet, smoky and spicy about Nashville Mary

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - "We're sorry it took so long!" says the quintessentially Canadian quick-service restaurant, Mary Brown's Chicken. Available in the brand's more than 200 stores nation wide, Mary Brown's announces today the highly-anticipated launch of their all-new Nashville lineup. Unlike most Nashville chicken that is all about spicy heat, Mary Brown's Nashville Mary Sandwich and Nashville Taters are a complex flavour fusion of sweet, smoky and spicy.

"As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, we are always exploring new flavour profiles to offer our Guests," says Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing, Mary Brown's Chicken. "We're excited to showcase our take on Nashville in our distinct and uniquely Canadian way."

Joining the iconic Big Mary®, Spicy Big Mary® and Buffalo Mary chicken sandwiches, the all-new Nashville Mary strikes a note on the milder end of the spice odometer and adds a touch of hot honey and smokiness for a robust flavour experience. The introduction of Nashville Taters brings a never-before-seen addition to the Canadian quick-service restaurant landscape, freshly prepared in-house.

Mary Brown's Chicken prides itself on serving a premium-quality menu Canadians have trusted and enjoyed for over 50 years. One hundred per cent Canadian-owned and operated, Mary Brown's is steadfast in its commitment to sourcing fresh Canadian potatoes for their Taters and local, fresh chicken for their Signature Chicken.

Genuine and caring, Mary Brown's Chicken brings bold flavours – and heartfelt promises – to the table. Not only does Mary Brown's deliver on delicious food, but the brand also supports the Canadian communities its stores call home with food drops to front-line workers, participating in local events and fundraisers and much more. On a national level, Mary Brown's is a proud sponsor of BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Club).

Nashville Taters / Nashville Mary
Nashville Taters / Nashville Mary (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Generosity and hospitality are a way of life for Mary Brown's, since it opened its doors in St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969. By 1972, the brand spread its wings across Canada to Ontario, the Maritimes, and Prairies. More recently, the quick-service restaurant opened locations in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. Today the brand is growing at an exponential rate, with plans to reach 250 store locations by year-end.

Nashville Mary Sandwich
Nashville Mary is made with a whole Canadian chicken breast, breaded in-house with Mary Brown's Signature recipe which has stood the test of time for over half a century. Smothered in a hot honey Nashville glaze, topped with crunchy pickles, smooth ranch dressing, and sandwiched between a soft sesame seed bun, Nashville Mary is a mouth-watering addition to the Mary Brown's menu.

Nashville Taters
New Nashville Taters start with whole fresh potatoes grown by Canadian farmers, hand-cut and hand-breaded in-house, before being tossed in the delicious new Nashville glaze.

To learn more about Mary Brown's Chicken Nashville Mary Sandwich and Taters, visit www.marybrowns.com.

About Mary Brown's Chicken
Mary Brown's Chicken has over 200 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary® chicken sandwich, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken & Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's has been awarded one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and boasts 17 years of consecutive same-store sales growth.

To access a selection of high-resolution imagery, please click here.

