Mary Berry sets the tone for spring

Quick and easy to prepare, this Asian-style salad is the perfect midweek meal (Mary Berry Dressings)

If you’re looking for a way to amp up your dinner game, look no further than these recipes from Mary Berry. The queen of baking is also an ace in the kitchen, and these four recipes are sure to become your next favourites.

Asian prawn and mango salad

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

100g folded rice noodles

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

150g raw king prawns

50g mange tout, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

75g cherry tomatoes, quartered

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Mango, Lime and Chilli Dressing

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp roughly chopped coriander

Method:

Cook the noodles according to pack instructions and run under cold water to cool.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tsp oil and fry the prawns for 3-4 minutes until pink and cooked through. Place in a large bowl with the mange tout, spring onions and cherry tomatoes.

Mix together the mango dressing, remaining oil and soy sauce, season and toss into the prawns with the noodles and coriander.

Cooks tip: Great made with shredded roast chicken instead of prawns.

Paprika corn on the cob

Once you’ve tried sweetcorn like this, you won’t want to go back (Mary Berry Dressings)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 corn on the cob

25g Parmesan, finely grated

1 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Light Salad Dressing

2 spring onions, finely chopped plus extra to serve

1 tsp smoked paprika, plus extra to serve

Method:

Cook the corn in boiling water for 5 minutes, remove and drain on kitchen paper.

Blend together the Parmesan, mayonnaise, salad dressing spring onions and paprika, and season.

Preheat the grill. Place the corn on a foil lined baking tray and spread with half the mixture and grill for 3-4 minutes until just beginning to char. Turn the corn over and spread with remaining mixture and grill again for 3-4 minutes.

Serve sprinkled with extra spring onions and paprika.

Cooks tip: Great for cooking on the barbecue. Prepare in advance and grill when required.

Spring greens salad

There’s nothing more boring than a bowl of leaves – luckily this one is packed with fun (Mary Berry Dressings)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

100g quinoa

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

150g spring greens, finely shredded

75g walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

3 tbsp Marry Berry’s Light Salad Dressing

Method:

Cook the quinoa in boiling water for 20 minutes, drain and run under cold water to cool.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 5 minutes, add the spring greens and fry for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the walnuts, parsley and dressing. Toss in the quinoa and season to taste.

Cooks tip: A great way to use up leftover cooked cabbage or greens.

Stuffed peppers

These stuffed peppers work as a vegetarian main course or as a side dish to meat (Mary Berry’s Dressings)

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 peppers, 2 yellow, 2 red

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 courgette, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

250g pouch basmati rice

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tbsp Mary Berry’s Classic Salad Dressing

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Halve the peppers lengthways through the stalk and remove the seeds. Place cut side up on a baking tray.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion, courgette and garlic for 5-6 minutes. Add the rice, mixed herbs and cherry tomatoes and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the dressing and coriander, season to taste.

Fill the pepper halves with the rice mixture and bake for 30 minutes until peppers have softened.

Cooks tip: Use flavoured rich pouches such as coconut rice instead of plain basmati for an extra flavour boost. Try swapping Classic dressing for the Light Salad Dressing.