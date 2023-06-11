Mary Alice Vignola's first goal can't rescue Angel City in loss to Washington

Mary Alice Vignola scored her first NWSL goal, but Angel City couldn’t rally after giving up two first-half goals to the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 loss.

Vignola converted Claire Emslie’s pass from the left side of the box in first-half stoppage time to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1. Vignola also hit the post in the ninth minute, and Julie Ertz had a chance on a header in the 13th minute.

Goalie DiDi Haracic kept Angel City (2-6-3) in the game with a diving save in the 71st minute of a defensive-oriented second half in which Angel City held a 58.1% possession advantage.

Washington (5-1-5) got goals from Ashley Hatch in the 33rd minute and Ashley Sanchez in the 41st minute.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.