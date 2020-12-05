Marvin Humes explains why working with wife Rochelle is "the dream"

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Marvin Humes has opened up about what it’s like to work with his wife Rochelle Humes.

The couple, who recently welcomed their third child together, currently present Saturday night game show The Hit List on the BBC.

But speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Marvin said the couple don’t feel the need to separate their personal and professional lives.

"Working with Rochelle is a dream, she’s my best friend, she’s the person I know inside out and vice versa," he said.

"There’s things you can get away with when it’s your wife that you couldn’t when it’s other people.

"Working with Roch, it’s actually really easy so if one of us did ever mess up then we would tell them on the spot, you don’t need to be polite if it’s your wife."

Speaking about future hosting opportunities for the pair, Marvin added: "We love working together, we’ve been very lucky that we get opportunities like The Hit List, This Morning, Children In Need. So who knows, we’ll see what happens."

Marvin recently teamed up with JLS bandmember Aston Merrygold and Gordons Gin to compete to see who had the best Christmas present wrapping hacks.

"It’s an amazing time of year, it’s been a tough year and I feel like we needed to spread some joy to everyone, some light-hearted fun," he said.

"My Christmas hacks were wrapping so, you know when you run out of wrapping paper but there’s a hack where you turn the paper on its side and a box that looks like it can’t get wrapped, then can be.

"When you use sellotape, presents can look messy so we were using double sided tape to make the look as clean as possible. I definitely improved my wrapping skills, all while having a Gordons gin fizz.

"I love gin, especially at Christmas and we were making cocktails on set so it was a lot of fun. All in aid of spreading some fun at Christmas fun."

Marvin Humes has been working with Gordon's Gin to share his best tips and advice to help Brits sleigh present wrapping, and make a bloody good Gordon's Gin Fizz. Visit Marvin’s Instagram to see his Christmas present wrapping hacks & visit this link to purchase the ingredients to create your own Gin Fizz

