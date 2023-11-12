Marvin Harrison Jr. paces quick-strike Ohio State in 38-3 rout of Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of Kyle McCord's three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, helping No. 3 Ohio State pound Michigan State 38-3 on Saturday night.

McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards for the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP), who overwhelmed the Spartans (3-7, 1-6) with touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions.

Ohio State's defense, missing several key players due to injuries, held Michigan State to 182 total yards and two third-down conversions on 14 attempts.

Ohio State hosts Minnesota next weekend ahead of the Nov. 25 showdown with No. 2 Michigan, now embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that led to a suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15 on Saturday.

McCord completed 24 of 31 passes before being relieved in the fourth quarter. Harrison finished with seven receptions for 149 yards, and tight end Cade Stover tied a career high with seven catches for 79 yards.

The electrifying Harrison got it started. In motion from the left side, he took a pitch and went 19 yards around the right end for the first rushing touchdown of his career.

After a missed field-goal attempt by the Spartans, Harrison got back to what he does best, catching a 26-yard pass that McCord dropped over his shoulder in the back corner of the end zone.

Harrison caught a 9-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. TreVeyon Henderson ran one in from 9 yards out, and Stover turned around in the end zone to grab a pass for a 19-yard touchdown and a 35-3 Ohio State lead at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: After getting their first Big Ten win of the season last week, the Spartans ran into Ohio State playing at its best and couldn't match up.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are rolling toward another high-stakes game with Michigan if they don't overlook Minnesota next week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a dominating win over a bottom-tier Big Ten team, Ohio State shouldn't move, if at all.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Indiana next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota next Saturday.

