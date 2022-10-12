Marvin Bagley III sidelined by frightening non-contact knee injury in Pistons preseason game

Jason Owens
·2 min read

Marvin Bagley III needed help off the court on Tuesday after a non-contact knee injury during a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Detroit Pistons forward was back-pedaling in the lane to establish defensive position during a Thunder fast break. He planted his left foot, which slipped on the Pistons' home floor. His right foot remained planted, and his knee twisted awkwardly.

Bagley clutched his right knee in pain and eventually needed help off the court. The Pistons later ruled him out for the game. They didn't provide an initial diagnosis or offer further details of the injury. Sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that he's scheduled to undergo an MRI.

If serious, the injury will mark another tough blow for the former No. 2 overall pick, who's seen his career limited by various injuries since joining the NBA out of Duke in 2018. Knee issues cost him 20 games during his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings. His 62-game tally that season remains a career high. He hasn't played in more than 48 games in any of his three seasons since.

Marvin Bagley III needed help off the court on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A thumb injury limited him to 13 games in the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. Foot, calf, wrist and groin injuries have limited his availability since. As did a standoff with the Kings to start last season that saw Bagley planted on the bench.

Bagley got a fresh start with the Pistons via a midseason trade in February after his tumultuous stint with the Kings saw him fail to live up to his status as the No. 2 pick. In 18 games in Detroit, he averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5% from the floor last season. He's expected to be a regular rotation player this season barring an injury setback.

