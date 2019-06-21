Marvin Bagley III has already responded to Damian Lillard's diss track

It’s supposed to be the NBA offseason, but Damian Lillard and Marvin Bagley III are giving fans a reason to keep their attention on basketball. Just hours after Bagley was the subject of a diss track by Lillard, Bagley has responded.

The 20-year-old Bagley released a track titled “Checkmate,” in which he criticizes Lillard’s rap career, among other things.

This whole thing started after Bagley appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday morning. While on the program, Bagley said he believed he was a better rapper than Lillard. Bagley then said he would definitely agree to a rap battle with Lillard.

That’s exactly what he got. Hours after that appearance, Lillard released a track titled “Marvinnnnnn???,” in which he says Bagley is a fan of his and he has Twitter DMs to prove it.

So, who won this round of the battle? Given the quick turnaround on both ends, it wouldn’t be shocking to get a few more diss tracks before the start of next season.

Knowing that, the fans are the biggest winners here.

