Marvel's Taika Waititi is a "sex god" according to wife Rita Ora

Rita Ora has described her husband Taika Waititi as a "sex god".

The singer and Masked Singer UK judge appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, alongside music producer Diplo, and took part in a segment called 'What's Their Ora?' (do you see what they did there?).

The duo are asked to describe the aura of whoever appears in the on-screen crystal ball in a few words, and when Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and director Waititi appeared, Ora said with a smile: "Just… just… just... sex god!"

There isn't time for Ora to elaborate on that, as the segment moves on to Diplo giving his thoughts on Post Malone, but it's good to know that the Our Flag Means Death star is clearly still enjoying the so-called 'honeymoon phase'.

The couple started dating in 2021, and Ora confirmed earlier this year that all the speculation was true and they had tied the knot in August 2022. More recently, they shared photos of their Los Angeles wedding, which came together in just two weeks and only had eight close friends attending.

In an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge that aired just last month, Ora revealed: "With the wedding we decided to keep it super close as we felt like it was important for us. That was something I had never done.

"I have always shared as I thought it was my job to share as I am a public figure, but you don't have to. When you get something precious you want to protect it."

She also stated that she would love to have children with Waititi, but they are going to wait until they feel like the time is right for it.

