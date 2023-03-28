Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Has an Official Summer 2023 Release Date

Marvel's highly anticipated Disney+ series surrounding Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is making its way to the streamer this summer. The long-awaited Secret Invasion has an official June release date and continues to follow Nick Fury's adventures as more of the world becomes infiltrated by a Skrull invasion. The announcement comes days after the show was announced to be suffering from a delay from May.

The series features a star-studded cast including returning characters like Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Secret Invasion will see newcomers like Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, as well as Emilia Clarke, joining to play a Skrull named G'iah and the daughter of Talos. Skrulls are a group of alien shapeshifters who have secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors over a period of years, prior to the overt invasion. In this series, Fury and Talos do their best to stop the Skrulls. For those who need a refresher, rewatch the trailer for the series below to hold you over before the release.

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

In other entertainment news, the opening weekend for John Wick: Chapter 4 saw it hit a franchise record of $137.5 million USD globally.