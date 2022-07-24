Marvel's Phase 6 to cap a 'Multiverse Saga' with Avengers movies The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

Nick Romano
With the Infinity Saga over, Marvel has already stealthily embarked on the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hit the Hall H stage Saturday for San Diego Comic-Con and unveiled an expansive slate of projects, including titles for Marvel's Phase 5 and Phase 6. Feige confirmed to the crowd that Phases 4-6 are being dubbed "the Multiverse Saga." And he turned the phrase into a logoed baseball cap to prove it.

"I love hats, and I love logos on hats," he quipped.

The plan is to end Phase 6 with two Avengers movies, similar to Phase 3 concluding with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The new pairing of blockbuster films will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Kang Dynasty will premiere May 2, 2025, with Secret Wars coming a few months later: Nov. 7, 2025.

The title The Kang Dynasty speaks for itself. Jonathan Majors first debuted as the time-twisting villain Kang the Conqueror in Loki season 1. Well, a version of Kang, anyway. But a different Kang variant will be terrorizing Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to hit theaters Feb. 17, 2023. The battle, however, will clearly become an Avengers-sized problem.

Secret Wars, meanwhile, is the name of a highly popular comic book arc from 2015 from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribić. In essence, it saw the destruction of the main Marvel universe as that reality and various other alternate universes collided into each other, forming what was called Battleworld, a planet featuring elements of the various worlds mashed together.

The main adversary of the Secret Wars comic is Doctor Doom, the notable nemesis of the Fantastic Four. So it should come as no surprise that Marvel's Fantastic Four movie will kick off Phase 6 on Nov. 8, 2024, and lead into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

John Krasinski appeared as Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, though it's unclear if he'll officially return to the role.

The timeline shenanigans in the MCU began back in Avengers: Endgame and continued in Phase 4, which began with WandaVision in 2021. Loki saw Tom Hiddleston's meddlesome god and Sophia Di Martino's Loki variant Sylvie mess with the time stream even more. The animated What If…? further explored alternate realities of the multiverse. What If…? season 2 will now premiere in early 2023, and Loki season 2 will arrive in summer 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dealt with further multiversal high jinks from Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania will now mark the official start of Phase 5.

