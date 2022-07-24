Marvel's Phase 5 will end with a Thunderbolts movie in 2024

Sydney Bucksbaum
·2 min read

The end is nigh — well, the end of Marvel's Phase 5 slate, at least. And it hasn't even started yet!

While the studio is currently in the midst of unspooling its Phase 4 movies and TV shows, MCU mastermind Kevin Feige is already looking ahead — far ahead. At a blockbuster Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17, 2023) and end with a Thunderbolts movie.

News of a potential Thunderbolts movie began circulating last month, with director Jake Schreier reportedly tapped to direct and Black Widow writer Eric Pearson penning the script. While Feige didn't confirm their involvement, he did announce that the film is slated for a July 26, 2024, release. Thunderbolts will feature "an exciting new group of heroes," according to a news release.

The Thunderbolts first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1997, and the team of reformed supervillains has had a long, twisted history since then, with multiple iterations of the team throughout the years. It began as a crew of supervillains founded by Baron Zemo who disguised themselves as heroes after the Avengers were killed. The team eventually took on dangerous missions for the government, Suicide Squad-style.

After Thunderbolts, Phase 6 will begin with a Fantastic Four movie (in theaters Nov. 8, 2024) and will conclude with two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (in theaters May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (slated for a Nov. 7, 2025 release).

But wait, there's more! Feige also announced that Phases 4, 5, and 6 have been dubbed "The Multiverse Saga," and he celebrated the name by wearing it on his hat. "I love hats, and I love logos on hats," he said during the panel.

Additional reporting by Devan Coggan.

