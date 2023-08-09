How to get Marvel's LEGO Avengers advent calendar for 2023

Marvel is getting into the festive spirit early this year with a LEGO Avengers advent calendar.

Following the announcement of new advents for Star Wars and the LEGO Friends line, Marvel has unveiled its official 2023 holiday calendar — priced at £29.99 or $44.99 with a pre-order option coming on September 1, 2023.

The Marvel Multiverse is coming together for this advent calendar, as minifigures for Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow are all included.

Gifting windows also include exclusive Marvel-themed builds, like a HYDRA bullet train (hopefully not heading for the North Pole), a SHIELD jetpack and a mini-Quinjet.

There's even a mini-build for the iconic Marvel ice hockey kit — okay, that might not actually be iconic but it would be fun to see Captain America, Spider-Man and Okoye on the rink. There's a cozy fireplace, some mini-Christmas trees, a fluffy bunny and all of the Christmas Day meal fixings too!

There are 24 treats in all, and you will be able to mix and match them. They are also in the same scale as all of the other LEGO Marvel products.

Marvel has other LEGO releases coming in time for the holiday season as well, including a replica of the SHIELD wielded by Captain America in the MCU movies.

You can even take a trip… well… in a southern direction this Christmas instead of heading off to Lapland with an all-new Ghost Rider bike set featuring the Hellblazer himself!

All four Avengers movies are streaming on Disney+ — as well as suitably festive viewing like the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featuring Chris Pratt and Kevin Bacon.

