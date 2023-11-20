The Marvels' Iman Vellani responds to box office disappointment

Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani has responded to commentary surrounding The Marvels' disappointing box office debut, revealing she is happy with the film.

The latest MCU film, which stars Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris alongside Vellani, struggled to make an impression amongst Marvel fans, taking just $46.1 million in the US and $109 million globally over its opening weekend.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment after the movie's week one figures, Vellani (who plays Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel) explained that she doesn't want to spend too much time reflecting on box office numbers as they are out of her control.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for [Disney CEO] Bob Iger," she said.

Marvel Studios

Related: When will The Marvels be released on Disney Plus?



Adding that box office figures had "nothing to do" with her, the actress continued: "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films.

"It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

Following its disappointing debut, The Marvels has gone on to set another unwanted record for the franchise, suffering the worst-ever box office drop for a superhero film in modern history.

Marvel Studios

Related: How many post-credit scenes does The Marvels have?

Its second weekend at the US box office saw a drop of 78%, taking just $10.2 million.

Despite the low figures, The Marvels has received promising reviews from critics, with Digital Spy calling the flick a "charmingly fun, silly, action-packed intergalactic ride led by three charismatic superheroes" in a four-star-review.

The Marvels is in cinemas now.

You Might Also Like