“The Marvels” Gag Reel! Watch Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris Goof Around on Set (Exclusive)

'The Marvels' is available on all major digital retailers on Jan. 16, and the movie will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 13

Marvel Studios is unveiling some sillier moments from the making of The Marvels.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios shared a gag reel from the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe entry exclusively with PEOPLE, ahead of The Marvels' release on digital platforms Jan. 16. The video takes fans behind the scenes of the movie's production, including snapshots of the film's star Brie Larson, 34, dancing, and costar Iman Vellani nudging Samuel L. Jackson perhaps a little too hard in the ribs.



"Are we Avengers now?" Vellani, 21, asks during one take as she struggles to stop herself from laughing. "If you say it, maybe it will come true," Larson responds, amused by her costar's break.



Laura Radford/Marvel Brie Larson in 'The Marvels'

The Marvels merged a sequel to 2019's box office sensation Captain Marvel with the follow-ups to two of Marvel Studio's Disney+ miniseries, 2021's WandaVision and 2022's Ms. Marvel, in order to bring Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Larson) together with new superheroes Monica Rambeau (Parris) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel).

"When [Carol's] duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau," reads an official synopsis for the film. "Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe."



The gag reel shows off the bond between Larson and Vellani, whose Ms. Marvel character is depicted as a major fan of Captain Marvel. Back in May 2023, Vellani told PEOPLE that she views Larson as something of a "big sister."



"We're close and then she's honestly an older sister at this point," she said of their friendship at the time. "But yeah, I think she's really taught me a lot about how to take care of myself and the importance of self-care mentally and physically, and I really value our friendship."

Laura Radford/Courtesy of Marvel Studios Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in 'The Marvels'

Featured content on upcoming home releases of the movie will include deleted scenes, the gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentary on the film from its director Nia DaCosta and VFX supervisor Tara DeMarco.



The Marvels is available on all major digital retailers on Jan. 16; the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 13.



