‘The Marvels’ First Reactions Praise ‘Short and Sweet,’ ‘Astonishingly Wacky’ Film: ‘Exactly What a Comic Book Movie Should Be’

Marvel has finally unveiled its latest tentpole, “The Marvels,” and film journalists are calling the Nia DaCosta-directed tentpole a “short and sweet,” “astonishingly wacky” film filled with “action-packed goodness.”

Although many have been hesitant about the superhero movie’s potential, with a few already predicting “The Marvels” as a box office bomb — a surprising number of positive reactions poured in on social media Tuesday night. The Washington Post reporter Herb Scribner described the film as “exactly what a comic book movie should be,” while “Deep Dive” host Erik Voss called it “astonishingly wacky.”

“It’s funny, silly, short and sweet, action-packed. Loved the cosmic sci-fi moments,” Scribner wrote on X/Twitter. “Plenty of MCU interconnectivity without being overbearing.”

My early #TheMarvels review —



—Yes. So much yes.



—This film is so much fun and exactly what a comic book movie should be. It’s funny, silly, short and sweet, action-packed. Loved the cosmic sci-fi moments. Plenty of MCU interconnectivity without being overbearing.



—We will… pic.twitter.com/ANzu9cQ9MH — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) November 8, 2023

THE MARVELS is an astonishingly wacky film. I had a lot of fun.



Iman Vellani was born to be an MCU star. She elevates a tangled story into a Marvel nerd’s dream. Sometimes that dream wavers out of sync. But it sticks the landing.



My non-spoiler review will go up on NR tomorrow! — Erik Voss (@eavoss) November 8, 2023

“The Marvels” features the return of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, whose 2019 standalone movie grossed $1.1 billion. “The Marvels” not only serves as a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also to the Disney+ series “WandaVision,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Secret Invasion.” Larson’s Carol Danvers is forced to team up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after they begin swapping places when they use their light-based powers. The trio link up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop a Kree warrior hellbent on finding a new home for her people.

“It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power” Pop Culture Planet founder Kristen Maldonado wrote on X. “There was a great balance of the team, while dropping shocking bombs that will change EVERYTHING.”

#TheMarvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movie in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power. Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me. There was a great balance of the team, while dropping shocking bombs that will change EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Zj6Lbc5xKn — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) November 8, 2023

“The Marvels” arrives amid a shaky year for the comic book movie genre. Marvel’s own “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and DC’s “The Flash” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” all flopped at the box office. The James Gunn-directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($845 million worldwide) was a success for Marvel, but “superhero fatigue” appears quite real at the moment.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” DaCosta recently told Total Film magazine. “The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that [‘The Marvels’ is] really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

DiscussingFilm’s Andrew J. Salazar said the MCU feature “feels like it lost its battle in the editing room,” adding that “scenes don’t flow into each other [and] you can’t tell when the first act or second act begins.”

Despite everyone on screen trying their best, #TheMarvels feels like it lost its battle in the editing room.



Scenes don't flow into each other & you can't tell when the first act or second act begins. There's a few really dope scenes but studio interference might be to blame. — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) November 8, 2023

All in all, however, there appears to be a glimpse of hope for “The Marvels,” as most critics praised the 105-minute runtime, DaCosta’s direction and the chemistry between the three female leads.

“Female Avengers team-up movie packs in chuckles, cats, hairballs, and musical sequences. Much more episodic than a cinematic endeavor, but I think that’s its greatest strength,” Variety‘s senior awards editor Clayton Davis wrote. “Great post-credits. Loved my leading lady trio. Great visual effects.”

#TheMarvels worked for me. Female Avengers team-up movie packs in chuckles, cats, hairballs, and musical sequences. Much more episodic than a cinematic endeavor, but I think that's its greatest strength. Great post-credits. Loved my leading lady trio. Great visual effects. Jersey… pic.twitter.com/uWk9w4M4Og — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 8, 2023

“‘The Marvels’ is a good time at the movies. Definitely not everything works, and there are two cringe-inducing sequences that threaten to derail the whole thing,” wrote Clarence Moye, film and TV editor at Awards Daily. “BUT DeCosta can direct action sequences, it’s never boring, and the leads are all very good.”

#TheMarvels is a good time at the movies. Definitely not everything works, and there are two cringe-inducing sequences that threaten to derail the whole thing. BUT DeCosta can direct action sequences, it’s never boring, and the leads are all very good. 👍 pic.twitter.com/sWmy19NAum — Clarence Moye (@ClarenceMoye) November 8, 2023

“‘The Avengers’ movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” producer Mary Livanos added about what makes “The Marvels” stand out. “Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in ‘Avengers’ movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

“The Marvels” is set to open in theaters Nov. 10 from Disney. Check out more first reactions to the film below.

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a delight! The power-swapping plot is cool & all, but the real fun comes from the stellar chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action & comedy to date! See it with a crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

it’s no secret i adore captain marvel and wandavision, so #TheMarvels is something i knew I’d have fun with. brie larson, teyonah parris, and iman vellani’s chemistry made this one for me — they had superb comedic timing together but also beautifully worked in the touching scenes pic.twitter.com/BRYh2fcaDm — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 8, 2023

Pleased, but not exactly surprised to report that The Marvels is solid and a big step up from some of the studio’s other “Something Big Is Coming” projects as of late. Review in the morning — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is short & sweet 💕

plenty of laughs 😂

& action 👊



I went in hoping it wouldn’t be TOO bad

& ended up with a smile on my face the whole time 😄



TONS of surprises big & small

(NOT just the end credit scenes)

– avoid spoilers!



Review tomorrow 12pm EST #MCU #Marvel pic.twitter.com/xJJis9o6u2 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 8, 2023

We just saw #TheMarvels – full review tomorrow, but it’s one of the most surprising movies of the year, bringing fresh air to the MCU, as well as some jaw dropping moments that will have audiences screaming. Don’t sleep on this movie! – Connor Webber/Attractions Magazine pic.twitter.com/C20wDEXEUu — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) November 8, 2023

NO CAP…Tain, 😏 the #TheMarvels isn’t the train wreck the media has been pushing it to be. Sure, the story can be uneven at times & the villain isn’t memorable but #MsMarvel and #MonicaRambeau carried this film and also made #CaptainMarvel a more interesting. This is better pic.twitter.com/G21fa0rLPj — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels flies higher, further and faster than the first movie! Iman Vellani, take a bow. Easily the most fun I've had watching a Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home. pic.twitter.com/labCXnNEta — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby! pic.twitter.com/epEroO2ClU — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 8, 2023

#THEMARVELS is short, sweet, and a hell of a lot of fun. The main trio is a blast together and it's great to have action sequences that are exciting again. Probably the most charmed I've been by a MCU film since No Way Home, and I can't wait to see what this film leads to… pic.twitter.com/BA8lkRCjU8 — Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a winner

Not a perfect winner

But a light, breezy, entertaining blockbuster that delivers a satisfying team up!



Brie Larson really SHINES as Captain Marvel (Finally), Iman continues to be a shining Star as Kamala Khan, & Teyonah Paris knocks it out as Rambeau! pic.twitter.com/GV9PuwiFIa — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 8, 2023

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a great time at the movies! It’s well paced & full of frantic, hilarious energy. I even liked it more than 2019’s #CaptainMarvel. This thing moves! The location-swap action is a blast & the end credits scene is 😱 . I’m definitely a fan.



Iman… pic.twitter.com/vK8vDFpJ4h — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 8, 2023

