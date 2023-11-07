‘The Marvels’ Final Trailer: Avengers Flashbacks & Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Make Appearances

The final trailer before the premiere of The Marvels this Friday just dropped during Monday Night Football’s game between the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the preview, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’s Captain America make an appearance in flashbacks as the voiceover by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury says, “Heroes, it’s an old fashioned notion, but the world can still use them.”

Towards the end of the trailer, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie makes an appearance talking to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and telling her, “You can stand tall without standing alone.”

Valkyrie first appeared in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Thompson would later reprise her role and make appearances in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

The Marvels opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Marvel Studios film follows Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel as she has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels stars Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

