The Marvels ends box office run as lowest-grossing MCU movie ever

The Marvels has crash-landed on an unwanted box office record for Marvel Studios.

The Captain Marvel sequel features a team of superheroes in Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who must thwart the new threat that is Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).



But after four weeks on the big screen, the film has yet to cross $200 million at the box office.

According to Variety, Disney is so underwhelmed by the movie's performance that it'll "stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title".

Although The Marvels is expected to remain in theatres through the New Year, its global takings still won't top 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which remained Marvel's lowest-grossing release at $264m until now.

In comparison, this year's critically-panned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brought in $476m.

Meanwhile, Disney's CEO Bob Iger has claimed that The Marvels' box office implosion could be down to its production during the pandemic.

"The Marvels was shot during COVID," he noted at a recent press conference. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what's being done day after day after day.

"I'm not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved," Iger continued.

"I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn't do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That's an unbelievably high standard and I think we have to get more realistic."

The Marvels is now playing in cinemas, while Captain Marvel is streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.

