“The Marvels” Costars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani Attend a Broadway Show Together: 'A Night Out On the Town'

The actors attended the opening night performance of 'Monty Python’s Spamalot'

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Brie Larson and Iman Vellani at the opening night of "Spamalot" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023

The Marvels costars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani took a quick break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Thursday, the MCU stars accompanied one another to attend the opening night performance of Monty Python’s Spamalot at Broadway's St. James Theatre in New York City.

Larson, 34, shared an Instagram carousel of the duo’s outing. In the first photo, the two are seen posing with their Spamalot cups.

The second photo includes a close-up shot of Vellani, 21, winking at Larson’s camera. The final photo of the carousel includes a photo of Larson holding up her Spamalot playbill in the foreground with the St. James Theatre stage in the background.

Brie Larson/ Instagram Brie Larson shows off "Spamalot" playbill

The Oscar winner captioned her Instagram post, “A night out on the town with the sweetest gal around 💕.”

Brie Larson/ Instagram Iman Vellani in Brie Larson's Instagram post

The pair star alongside one another in the latest Marvel feature, The Marvels. Vellani reprises her Ms. Marvel role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Larson plays her titular Captain Marvel role again.

The film takes place directly after the events of Ms. Marvel, which shows Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers swapping places with each other after the former uses her powerful bangle. Throughout the film, Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) swap places with each other every time they use their powers, forcing them to work together.

The Marvels, which opened on Nov. 10, grossed $47 million at the domestic box office during its first weekend. This turned out to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's worst-ever box office opening weekend, per multiple reports.

The opening gross pales in comparison to the 32 other films Marvel Studios has released within its interconnected universe since 2008's Iron Man. Its predecessor, Captain Marvel, opened to $153 million in 2019.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Brie Larson and Iman Vellani pose at the opening night of "Spamalot" on November 16, 2023

When Yahoo Entertainment asked Vellani about the box office results, she said she did not "want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?"

"That's for Bob Iger,” added Vellani — referring to the Walt Disney Company CEO. She noted that the financial success of the movie "has nothing to do with" her.

"I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film," said the MCU star.

The Marvels is now in theaters.



Read the original article on People.