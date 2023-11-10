Marvel's “Captain America 4” and “Blade” delayed 9 months as actors' strike ends

Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts have also moved off their previous release dates.

The new Captain America is staying on ice a little while longer.

Now that the actors' strike is over, Disney and other studios are solidifying their upcoming release slates, which means we'll have to wait longer than expected for numerous high-profile movies.

Captain America: Brave New World and Blade will see considerable delays, as each has been pushed back nine months. Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, has moved to Feb. 14, 2025, from July 26, 2024. It's now on the date previously held by the Mahershala Ali vehicle Blade, which has been bumped back to Nov. 7, 2025 (more than six years after Ali's casting was announced).

Meanwhile, the untitled third Deadpool movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has shifted to July 26, 2024 (from May 3, 2024), while the antihero team-up Thunderbolts has moved to July 25, 2025 (from Dec. 20, 2024). That means Deadpool 3 is currently the only Marvel Studios movie scheduled to hit theaters in 2024, whereas four such movies will come out in 2025: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Blade, and Fantastic Four.

Disney's 2025 slate is looking increasingly crowded, as a previous round of strike-induced delays moved the live-action Snow White remake and Pixar's Elio to that year as well. A live-action Moana, Avatar 3, and four untitled projects from the studio are also set for 2025.

Additionally, Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King has moved to Dec. 20, 2024, from July 5, 2024.

Sony also announced a slight shake-up to its superhero calendar, bumping the third Venom movie to Nov. 8, 2024 (from July 12, 2024).

Since DC is still in the midst of James Gunn's overhaul, Warner Bros. only has one superhero movie on its slate next year (Joker: Folie à Deux), which means Sony will actually release more comic book movies than DC and the Marvel Cinematic Universe combined in 2024 (as it's also set to release Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, putting its total at three with Venom 3).

