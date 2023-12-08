Marvel's “Blade ”game plus Jordan Peele, Matthew McConaughey projects revealed at the Game Awards

The "Interstellar" actor will star in a new sci-fi game, while the "Get Out" filmmaker is working on Hideo Kojima's next project.

Oscar winners, superheroes, and dinosaurs all made major splashes at The 2023 Game Awards.

Early in the evening, Matthew McConaughey took the stage to announce his first-ever video game project, Exodus. The sci-fi RPG isn’t technically connected to Interstellar, but its time-shifting, space-exploring premise certainly seems inspired by the film, which also starred McConaughey. “Now personally, I have had some experience with time dilation, and now you can, too,” the actor said, slyly referring to the plot of Christopher Nolan’s 2014 movie.

“In this game, time moves differently. Days for you are decades for your loved ones back home. The choices that you make not only affect the people that you love, they’ll also affect your entire civilization for generations to come.”

The game will be the first game from new developer Archetype Entertainment, based out of McConaughey’s home state of Texas and staffed by veteran devs who worked on massive games like Halo 4, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Exodus will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Later, Hideo Kojima, the legendary designer behind games like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, announced a mysterious new horror project titled OD with a thrilling collaborator: Jordan Peele.

“It is a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie, but the same time a new form of media,” Kojima said. “I grew up watching movies, and I’m a game creator now. Jordan grew up playing games, and he’s a movie director now. So this collaboration will be really awesome.”

“In my films, I’m always trying to maximize the immersion, put the audience into the main character’s shoes,” Peele said on stage. “Hideo is the master of this, and he does it on a whole ‘nother level. And what he’s cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT.”

The teaser for the project consists exclusively of unsettling footage of actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier performing motion capture tests. They each say the phrase “The hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking,” which contains every phonetic sound in the English language.

Kojima also teased more creative partnerships that helped shape OD. “It’s not just Jordan. I have other creative collaborative partners on board with me with this project,” he said. “I can’t really say who they are right now, but I tell you, they are the legends, and they’re gonna be amazing. I actually call them the Avengers.”

Bethesda later announced a bloody new project: Marvel’s Blade, based on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The teaser begins with footage of an abandoned Parisian city block with an echoing French announcer saying “Attention, the sun is currently setting. All citizens are required to shelter indoors…” suggesting that trouble will be afoot at dusk, presumably when vampires roam the streets. We then see a barber hesitantly giving a mysterious customer a close shave. “Relax, man. I don’t bite,” the customer says. After an alarm blares and gunshots ring out, the patron stands up. “Lock up tight, now,” he says as he grips a sword. “Night’s just getting started.” The game is being developed by Arkane Lyon, the studio responsible for Dishonored and Deathloop.

“As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade — a hero with a dual heritage himself,” said Dinga Bakaba, the Game Director at Arkane Lyon. “The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time.”

Single-player action-adventure game Jurassic Park: Survivor was also announced at the ceremony. A teaser revealed that the project will seemingly take place on Isla Nublar shortly after the events of the original 1993 movie, and that players will play as a new heroine trapped on the island after the prehistoric predators have escaped their enclosures. Jurassic Park: Survival will be available on PS5, Xbox series X/S, and PC.

Anthony Mackie also appeared to announce that Peacock’s series adaptation of Twisted Metal will return for a second season. Later, the cast of the upcoming Fallout streaming series on Amazon presented HBO's The Last of Us with the award for Best Adaptation.

At the end of the ceremony, Timothée Chalamet presented Baldur’s Gate 3 with the award for Game of the Year.

