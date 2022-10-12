Marvel's 'Blade' Has a New 2024 Release Date

Marvel is officially putting a pause on its highly anticipated reboot of Blade. The news has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the studio is placing the project on hold after the announcement of director Bassim Tariq's departure.

Fans expected Marvel to immediately announce Tariq's replacement, however, in the two weeks following the announcement, it is clear that the studio really wants to make sure they get it right. The film was already in preproduction in Atlanta and was heading towards a November start of photography. With the hold, the film timeline is expected to be pushed back. The studio was hoping to begin production of the Blade in early 2023. The film was originally set to release on November 3, 2023, however, now the studio has pushed the release date to September 6, 2024, as they begin looking for new directorial candidates.

Marvel has not yet released a new timeline for production. Fans will now have to wait another year before they get to see the much-anticipated reboot. The original announcement of the new Blade was first made at the 2019 Comic Con.

