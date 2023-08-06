Marvel's Anthony Mackie Calls Role in Upcoming 'Captain America: Brave New World' Is a "Full Circle" Moment

In anticipation for Captain America 4, Marvel's Anthony Mackie spoke to The Wrap regarding his upcoming role. Following Chris Evan's as the titular Captain America at the end of Avengers: Engame, Mackie is stepping into the title role for the fourth film of the franchise.

In the interview, which was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mackie calls his role in Captain America: Brave New World a "full circle" moment. He said, "It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot Winter Soldier at." He continued, "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

While the filming felt familiar, Mackie also said that it was a "great experience" and that it was "kind of dope to sit outside the White House and smoke a cigar and have whiskey with my crew and watch the sunrise." In regards to experience with Marvel he recalls, "These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there's people that you've known for 10, 12 years now that you've worked with and got to know and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes. So it's like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy. At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I've done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here."

Further in the interview, Mackie discusses working with the legendary Harrison Ford. Ford is set to make his MCU debut as Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hunt. Mackie said about Ford, "Harrison was the f***ing man, dude...I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it. For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time."

Captain America: Brave New World is slated to release on July 26, 2024.

In case you missed it, Dwayne Johnson shares his thoughts on the Black Adam 2 cancelation.