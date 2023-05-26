‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein Admit Their Final Scene ‘Was Scary’ (Video)

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has officially come to an end on Prime Video, wrapping up five seasons of the beloved comedy set in the 1960s and, thankfully, healing the rift between Susie and Midge. Still, their final scene together wasn’t actually together – and series stars Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan will be the first to admit that that was a “scary” concept to deal with.

In the series finale, we jump even further into the future, finding Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) in their respective homes. They hop on the phone to watch “Jeopardy!” together, each filling the other in on what their schedules have been like lately.

For some, it may come as a bit of a surprise that the final words of the series weren’t Midge’s signature “Thank you and goodnight!” But for Borstein and Brosnahan, it didn’t much matter what the final scene was.

“I mean, is there any right or wrong way? No. It feels incredibly satisfying. It feels incredibly satisfying,” Borstein told TheWrap. “I think that no matter what Amy would have penned, she would not have, I don’t think she would have hit that note wrong.”

Borstein likened the task of writing Midge and Susie’s final scene to hitting a tuning fork, saying that “It chimed and it felt right.” But, the actresses admitted that not being in the same room for their final scene on the series was unsettling.

“It was scary to actually have our last on-screen moment together to not actually be on screen together,” Borstein said, with Brosnahan readily agreeing. “It was disconcerting and was scary. But maybe that’s, you know, what it’s about, is that these two were able to separate enough have their own lives and still have each other completely.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Borstein and Brosnahan in the video above.

