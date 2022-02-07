The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel : Midge Is Doing Things Her Way in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Rachel Brosnahan is back for an all-new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — and an exciting new trailer!

The Prime Video series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, is gearing up for the debut of its much-anticipated fourth season on Feb. 18.

"It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom," a description for the new season reads. "But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

Prime Video released the new season 4 trailer on Monday. In the footage, Midge is eager to do things her way.

"You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me," she tells manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). "Every single show, I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind."

Midge also gets candid about the ups and downs of life during a standup set.

"I know, s--- happens. You should be a bigger man and let it go," she tells the audience. "Well, I'm a woman. So f--- that."

Brosnahan, 31, and Borstein, 50, return alongside Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby. The fourth season will also include guest star appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

The period dramedy, which premiered in 2017, follows New York housewife Miriam "Midge" Maisel as she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy and chooses to pursue it professionally.

The Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning series last released new episodes in 2019 for season 3. The fourth installment had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently teasing what's to come, Brosnahan opened up about how Midge navigates a new territory in her career after a major setback last season.

"I think there is something about watching her hit this bottom in her life," she said of season 4 on TODAY. "Her entire life implodes in front of her and all of the dreams that she has for herself and for her family suddenly evaporate."

Added Brosnahan, "She is forced to pick herself back up and decide whether she wants to wallow and eat ice cream forever or make something new of herself, and she finds her voice in a brand new way — a voice that was always there but in a brand new way."

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video with two new episodes arriving every Friday for four weeks.