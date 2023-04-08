The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: How to Catch Up on the Acclaimed Comedy and Watch the Final Season

Will Midge finally achieve the success she’s always dreamed of in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

In the fifth season, which debuts its first three episodes on Friday, April 14, “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” the official synopsis tells us. The season’s “spectacular send-off” also features the return of some familiar faces, including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop (as Handsome Man and Benedetta, respectively).

How to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Streaming

After the three-episode premiere on Friday, April 14, new episodes will be released weekly, all on Prime Video. So if you want to catch up on Seasons 1-4, or jump back in for Season 5, you’ll need to subscribe to the streamer. Once you sign up for Prime Video, you also gain access to other original series including Daisy Jones & the Six, The Power, The Boys, Harlem, Bosch, Carnival Row, The Summer I Turned Pretty and the upcoming Citadel. Prime Video also offers tons of new and popular movies including Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf of Wall Street and more. And if you’re interested in subscribing to other streamers, Prime Video offers “add-on” channels that give you access to shows like HBO’s The Last of Us, Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, Tulsa King and Criminal Minds: Evolution, as well as critically acclaimed movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight and Ladybird, among others.

($8.99/month; $14.99/month with Amazon Prime membership)



You can stream Prime Video titles by either purchasing a Prime Video subscription on its own, or purchasing an Amazon Prime membership. If you are only interested in streaming TV shows and movies, you can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month and cancel anytime. If you would like to stream Prime Video titles and also enjoy other benefits including free shipping for Amazon products, access to millions of songs on the Amazon Music catalog (with ad-free streaming) and unlimited photo storage, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month. You can also save by subscribing to an annual plan costing $139/year.

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more. Prime Video has got you covered as a one-stop shop for all things TV and movie.

What Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel About?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York City woman circa 1958 who has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn as Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) serves as series creator and Daniel Palladino (Family Guy) is executive producer.

WATCH The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel SEASON 5 TRAILER NOW:

