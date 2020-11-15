Marvel will take their time before proceeding with ‘Black Panther’

Marvel Studios Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso has insisted that the studio are going to take their time before proceeding with Black Panther.

On August 28, 2020, the world was shocked when it was announced that Chadwick Boseman, who had portrayed the superhero throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had suddenly died at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

Comic Book.com recently reported that during her interview with Spanish publication Clarin, Alonso was quizzed about the plans for Black Panther 2. In fact she was specifically asked whether or not they would use a “digital double” instead of Boseman in these films.

Alonso flatly rejected this suggestion, before then declaring, “There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us.”

“Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso didn’t stop there, though, insisting that Boseman’s work as the superhero not only made an indelible mark on movie history, but it elevated Marvel Studios and its output, too.

She also underlined that everyone at the studio is still going through the grieving process, especially since Boseman died less than three months ago.

“It is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Boseman’s final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s play of the same name and stars Viola Davis, is due to be released on Netflix before the end of 2020.