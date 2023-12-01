Marvel Universe’s Sebastian Stan to star in new Donald Trump-inspired film, ‘The Apprentice’

NEW YORK — Sebastian Stan is reportedly set to portray another high-profile yet controversial figure with his next role: Donald Trump.

The actor, who Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know as Bucky Barnes in “Captain America” and the “Avengers” movies, has been tapped to play the New York City real estate tycoon turned U.S. president in an upcoming film called “The Apprentice.”

According to CNN, representatives for the Ali Abbasi-helmed project confirmed Wednesday that the 41-year-old Emmy Award nominee will star in the project alongside Maria Bakalova and “Succession” star Jeremy Strong.

The movie’s logline describes it as “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit.”

Strong will play Trump’s mentor, unlamented lawyer Roy Cohn who taught him his dirty tricks.

Bakalova, who earned an Academy Award nomination for 2020’s “ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will reportedly take on the role of Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump.

The film takes its title from the wildly popular NBC reality show, which catapulted Trump into the mainstream zeitgeist during the mid-to-late aughts.

Stan most recently portrayed Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”

The acclaimed eight-part miniseries about the rocker and his wife, “Baywatch” bombshell Pamela Anderson — providing background for one of the pair’s most infamous episodes: their stolen sex tape, which is considered the first ever viral video.

———