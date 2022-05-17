Marvel Studios teams up with Science Museum for Black Panther exhibit

Letitia Wright in Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has teamed up with the Science Museum for its new gallery.

Its centrepiece will be a reconstructed film set for Shuri’s Lab from Marvel’s Black Panther film where visitors can step into the shoes of film-set technicians adjusting lighting, matching sound and dialogue to moving pictures and using visual effects technology.

Shuri, played in the film by Letitia Wright, is the tech-inventor younger sister of the title character superhero that was played by Chadwick Boseman.

An architects drawing of what the Black Panther lab will look like in the new Science Museum gallery (Science Museum/JAC Studios)

The Kensington institution will also work with the NHS, the National Grid and Sheffield University on the David Sainsbury Gallery which is dedicated to explaining the work done by technicians in different industries.

Opening on November 3, the free gallery seeks to change perceptions of technical careers and inspire tomorrow’s technicians with other displays looking at how pharmacy technicians create bespoke drugs for patients in NHS hospitals and how National Grid staff build and maintain huge wind turbines.

Among the objects on display are a deconstructed games console and a bespoke prosthetic leg made for a ballet dancer by advanced manufacturing technicians at Imperial College London.

The gallery, funded by and named after philanthropist David Sainsbury, is aimed specifically at visitors aged between 11 and 16.

Architect’s sketch of Technicians The David Sainsbury Gallery at the Science Museum (Science Museum/JAC Studios)

It comes after a recent report said the country needs around 800,000 more technicians and apprentices to meet the demand in the economy for the sort of practical science jobs to boost innovation and economic growth.

Sainsbury, a former Science minister in Tony Blair’s government, said: “The decision about what career we want to pursue is one of the most important of our lives, and if we are to make the best decision, we need to know what type of jobs are available, and what are the educational routes which underpin them.

“The roles celebrated in this new Gallery demonstrate that being a technician can be a gateway to social mobility and personal fulfilment for the individual, and offer a chance to play a meaningful part in the prosperity and welfare of the country.”