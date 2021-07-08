What If...?: Marvel Studios' Animated, Alt-Universe Series to Drop in August

Your summer vacation plans now include a trip through the multiverse.

Disney+ announced Thursday that What If…?, Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

More from TVLine

As teased in the series’ latest trailer, embedded above, What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — for example, what if Black Panther‘s Killmonger changed the course of Iron Man? — and creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities.

Several MCU vets lend their voices to What If…?, including Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will also be heard throughout the series in his final turn as T’Challa. Boseman died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer — making 2019’s Avengers: Endgame his final live-action performance as the Wakandan superhero — but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed last December that Boseman got a chance to record What If…? scenes before he passed away.

“[He] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes,” Feige told Emmy Magazine. “In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

Check out the newest What If…? trailer above, then drop a comment and let us know if you’ll be watching the series.

Best of TVLine