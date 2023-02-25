Marvel star Karen Gillan posts first pictures of her wedding from last year

Jun Sato - Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan has, for the first time, publicly posted about getting married last year.

The actress tied the knot with American comedian Nick Kocher nine months ago, in Scotland's Castle Toward.

Neither mentioned it on social media at the time, but now, Gillan has acknowledged her marriage in an Instagram post comprising three pictures: one of her in a large white gown, another showing a man playing bagpipes, and one of her Next Exit co-star and director, Katie Parker and Mali Elfman, as her bridesmaids.

"Last May…," Gillan wrote in the caption, tagging wedding photographer Holly Clark.

Related: Dave Bautista recalls emotional final Guardians of the Galaxy scene

Clark posted another photo of Gillan on the morning of her wedding day. She captioned it: "Beautiful @karengillan on the morning of her wedding day.

"Details of Karen's Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we've ever heard!"

Wedding producer Sarah Haywood shared one of Gillan's photos to her own Instagram page and wrote in the caption: "What an adventure! The Scottish wedding of the gorgeous, insanely talented and fun @karengillan and her hilarious husband...



A huge shout out to the dream team who met every challenge with grace and enthusiasm - thank you for keeping the secret all this time… team work really does make the dream work!"

Recently, the actress spoke about her excitement about her newest film, the comedy Late Bloomers, playing at the South by Southwest festival next month.

Related: Jumanji's Karen Gillan explains why the new movie hasn't happened yet

"I loved making this film so much," she said, adding her own synopsis of the plot: "An aimless 28-year-old Brooklynite lands in the hospital after drunkenly breaking her hip being stupid.



Story continues

An encounter with a cranky elderly Polish woman who speaks no English leads to a job caring for her. Neither likes it, but it’s time to grow up."

You Might Also Like