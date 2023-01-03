Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In ICU After Surgery, Rep Says

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow on his property in Nevada.
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after he was seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today,” his representative said in a statement to People. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement added. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The 51-year-old was hurt on his property in Reno, Nevada, while plowing snow on Sunday morning. Local authorities said he was airlifted to an area hospital.

A New Year’s Eve storm brought heavy snowfall to the area that caused power outages to thousands of homes.

Renner stars as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the “Avengers” franchise. He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” and currently appears in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

