Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After 'Weather-Related' Accident

Jeremy Renner at the launch of the Disney+ series Hawkeye in 2021

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is said to be in a “critical but stable” condition after suffering injuries in a “weather-related” accident.

Jeremy’s representatives told the outlets Deadline and Variety that the Hawkeye star had been airlifted to hospital following the incident on Sunday, which it’s been reported occurred while he was ploughing snow.

A spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee also confirmed that Jeremy’s family have been with him during his stay in hospital, and that he is “receiving excellent care”.

The news comes as dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions, with Jeremy previously tweeting last month that the extreme weather near his home in California were “no joke”.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderlandpic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

The Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Jeremy will be best known to fans of the MCU for his performance as Avengers member Hawkeye, who received his own stand-alone Disney+ series in 2021.

He also received Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town, with his additional film credits including American Hustle, Arrival and several films in the Mission: Impossible series.

Jeremy at the Oscars in 2017

In 2021, he took the lead as Mike McLusky in the crime thriller Mayor Of Kingstown.

Meanwhile, in addition to his acting career, Jeremy also recently turned his hand to music, releasing the EPs The Medicine and Live For Now in 2020.

