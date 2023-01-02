Marvel star Jeremy Renner ‘critical but stable’ in hospital after ‘accident while ploughing snow’

(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a “weather related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following the incident, which occurred while he was “ploughing snow”.

The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.