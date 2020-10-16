Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets a friendly neighborhood Spider-Cat

Don’t mind him. He’s just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Cat.

The upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a feline companion. Spider-Man finds his new companion while investigating a local bodega robbery, according to an exclusive with Game Informer.

It appears Spider-Cat (who is officially named Spider-Man, though fans have been happily ignoring that in favor of Spider-Cat) is part of an alternate costume which features Spider-Man wearing his iconic suit with a hoodie and backpack. Spider-Cat assists Spider-Man’s crime-fighting adventures from inside the backpack and even pops out to help take down criminals with his own adorable little Spider mask.

Spider-Cat is owned by Teo, the proprietor of Teo’s Bodega who is overjoyed when Miles recovers Spider-Cat and returns him home. Since Spider-Man: Miles Morales primarily takes place in New York City, it only makes sense that the game would feature bodega cats.

But a bodega cat as a fellow hero? That’s something that not even fans saw coming.

“They did it,” a Redditor said. “They made a bodega cat a sidekick. This is incredible.”

“I mean I wasn’t planning on buying a PS5 and somehow this made me want one really bad,” another Redditor said in response.

In keeping with Spider-Man: Miles Morales’s very New York feel, other Reddit users dropped some dry inside jokes about some of the other cultural institutes beloved by New Yorkers.

“Lemme get a chop cheese to get some health back,” a Redditor joked.

“What buff do you get from wearing Timbs?” another Redditor asked.

When Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, it was met with widespread praise for both being a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and for starring Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Brooklynite introduced in the Ultimates timeline who takes on the Spider-Man mantle after Peter Parker dies.

In the Spider-Man video game’s continuity, Peter is still alive and well and acts as a mentor to Miles as he begins his own web-slinging career.

Just when we thought things couldn’t get more hype, Insomniac Games throws in a Spider-Cat. Unbelievable.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released to coincide with the PlayStation 5 launch on Nov. 12 and will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

