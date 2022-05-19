Marvel is reportedly developing a Daredevil Disney+ series

Watch out, Hell's Kitchen: Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear might be coming to your screen again soon.

Marvel is reportedly developing a new Daredevil TV series for Disney+. According to Variety, Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord have signed on to write and executive-produce the new show, which would once again center on everyone's favorite blind vigilante lawyer.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Earlier this year, the streaming rights for Marvel shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage moved from Netflix to Disney+, and ever since then fans have wondered whether a Disney-produced reboot might happen. Historically, the Netflix Marvel shows were only tangentially connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the two franchises generally operated independently. While the Avengers and their friends were off dealing with intergalactic threats, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher faced issues that were decidedly more down-to-earth, mostly focusing on the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York. When Netflix canceled Daredevil in 2018, after three seasons, it seemed like the end of the line for Matt Murdock — as well as Netflix's broader superhero plans.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Sarah Shatz/Netflix Charlie Cox as Daredevil

In the last year, however, there's been considerably more crossover: Cox's Matt Murdock made a surprising cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's attorney. Plus, Vincent D'Onofrio's hulking villain Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. Kingpin) guest-starred as the big bad in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. There's also the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series debuting later this year on Disney+. That show stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk's titular lawyer, and although nothing has been announced, it sure would make sense for Matt Murdock to pop up on a show about super-powered attorneys.

It remains to be seen whether Cox, D'Onofrio, or any other actors from the canceled Netflix shows might return for a potential Disney+ series. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said before that there are no plans to recast the role of Matt Murdock. "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," he told CinemaBlend in December.

Cox has also repeatedly expressed his interest in reprising the role. After his cameo in No Way Home, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he hoped it wasn't a one-time thing. "Look, I don't have any idea what anyone's plans are at this stage, but I presume there's more for us to do," Cox said in February. "I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit."

If Daredevil does make his way over to Disney+, it remains to be seen what the show's tone might be — and whether it will continue the bloody vibe of its predecessors. The Marvel Netflix shows were considerably edgier than their Disney+ counterparts, often featuring sex and violence. When the rights shifted to Disney+, the streaming service added new parental controls to help subscribers monitor their content settings.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see whether Nelson and Murdock might be re-opening for business — this time on Disney+.

