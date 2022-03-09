Marvel Receives Preliminary Data, Completes Ground Magnetic Survey Highway North Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 /Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received preliminary results on a 6km ground magnetic survey on its Highway North Uranium Property (the "Property"). Early preliminary indications that there are targets that would benefit from diamond drilling along uranium-bearing structures that are common along the Key Lake Fault Zone.

"We are very excited with the preliminary results received from the ground magnetic survey. Preliminary results show that favorable structures exist within the Highway North Property that is common to Uranium hosted deposits along the Key Lake Fault Zone such as Eagle Point, Millennium, Gaertner and Deilmann (Key Lake). We eagerly await a full comprehensive interpretation of the magnetic survey to provide possible drill targets." Stated Karim Rayani President & Chief Executive Officer.

Figure 1. Property Location Map, Athabasca Basin.

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

The Company is not treating these historical results as current and has not completed sufficient work to verify such historical results. Further, the historical production from the Key Lake Deposit has not been verified independently by the Company. While the Company is not treating these historical results and numbers as accurate, it does believe the numbers to be reliable and may be of assistance to readers.

The deposit model for exploration on the Highway North Property has been a basement-type unconformity-related uranium deposit, such as those found at the Eagle Point, Millennium, and the Gaertner and Deilmann (Key Lake). This deposit type belongs to the class of uranium deposits where mineralization is spatially associated with unconformities that separate Proterozoic conglomeratic sandstone basins and metamorphosed basement rocks (Jefferson et al., 2007). Although rocks of the Athabasca Group and the basal unconformity do not outcrop on the Property, they likely once overlaid the basement gneisses and metapelites which now do, as the current erosional edge of the Athabasca Basin, and potential outliers, is about 50km north of the Property.

In Saskatchewan, uranium deposits have been discovered at, above, and up to 300m below, the Athabasca Group unconformity within basement rocks. Mineralization can occur hundreds of meters into the basement or can be up to 100m above, in Athabasca Group sandstone. Typically, uranium is present as uraninite/pitchblende that occurs as veins and semi-massive to massive replacement bodies. Mineralization is also spatially associated with steeply-dipping, graphitic basement structures and may have been remobilized during successive structural reactivation events. Such structures can be important fluid pathways as well as structural or chemical traps for mineralization as reactivation events have likely introduced further uranium into mineralized zones and provided a means for remobilization (Jefferson, et al. 2007) (Figure 1).

Figure 2. Representative sections of three well-known unconformity-related uranium deposits of the eastern Athabasca Basin showing the strong spatial association of the deposits with the intersection of basement-rooted fault zones and the unconformity surface. (A) Cigar Lake deposit, consisting of predominantly unconformity ore and perched ore in the overlying sandstone. (B) Deilmann pit, Key Lake deposit, including both basement hosted and unconformity ore, controlled by the Key Lake fault. (C) Eagle Point deposit, mostly basement-hosted ore, controlled by the Collins Bay thrust and Eagle Point fault.

The Highway Property straddles the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits. Critical criteria on the Property for these type of uranium deposits include the presence of graphitic EM conductors within metasedimentary packages, major re-activated northeast-trending fault systems that have been disrupted by obliquely cross-cutting subsidiary structures and the presence of uranium-enriched source rocks (Figure 2). Exploration to date on the Property has been limited.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Highway Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Reference

Harvey, S.E. (1999): Structural geology of the Deilmann Orebody, Key Lake, Saskatchewan; in Summary of Investigations 1999, Volume 2, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Sask. Energy Mines, Misc. Rep. 99-4.2.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)

  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)

  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

