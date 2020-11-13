Marvel will not use 'digital double' for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2

From Digital Spy

Marvel has confirmed that it will not be using a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2.

In an interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin, Marvel Studios' EVP Victoria Alonso was asked if a digital version would be used for Boseman in the sequel.

"No. There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us," Alonso said. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso went on to speak about what Boseman, who tragically passed away in August after battling colon cancer, brought to the role and how importance his performance was.

"Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history," she added.



"I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honour the franchise."

Previously, Boseman's co-star Letitia Wright said she wasn't ready to "think about" doing a sequel without him.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright explained.

"The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

