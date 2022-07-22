‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Maya Hawke, Wesley Snipes and Pamela Adlon Join Voice Cast as Guest Stars (Video)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” has recruited a star-studded cast, announcing a host of names lending their voices to the series during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The series, which is about 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, will feature Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”), Daveed Diggs (Broadway’s “Hamilton”), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Wesley Snipes (“Blade” trilogy) in guest star voice roles.

Additional guests include Gideon Adlon (“Pacific Rim: The Black”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Anna Akana (“Youth & Consequences”), Ian Alexander (“The OA”), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Luis Guzmán (“How to Make It in America”), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton (“Marvel’s Spider-Man”), June Diane Raphael (“Grace and Frankie”), Paul Scheer (“The League”) and Tajinae Turner (“Meet the Voxels”).

Recurring stars of the series are Omid Abtahi (“The Mandalorian”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Indya Moore (“Pose”) and Craig Robinson (“The Office”).

A first-look clip at the show, which you can watch at the top of this page, also dropped Thursday.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl), Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi, Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops, and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, described as “a curious and mischievous trickster.”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is produced by Disney Television Animation.

The show is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden is the animated series’ supervising producer. Kate Kondell and Jeffrey M. Howard are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn is a producer.