Marvel at the midnight sun in Svalbard on the ultimate Arctic expedition

Norway’s Svalbard archipelago is the Arctic wilderness at its very best. It's one of the planet's remote destinations where you can witness extraordinary scenery and wildlife and it's the location of one of Country Living's must-experience adventures.

On our amazing 12-day tour, you'll experience the Svalbard islands in all their rugged beauty. You'll explore sprawling tundra covered in colourful wild flowers, push through pack ice and glaciers to find walruses and bearded seals, as well as take in the spectacular sights of the magnificent Norwegian fjords.

An experienced expedition team will be travelling with you, and they’ll use their expertise to design a special day-to-day itinerary, choosing the best options based on the weather, sea conditions and likely wildlife encounters.

One of the most exciting parts of a trip to Svalbard is the chance to encounter majestic polar bears in their natural habitat. Your expedition team is just as keen as you to come across them – and they will be on the lookout for these breathtaking creatures at all times.

You'll be staying for 10 nights on the 130-passenger Greg Mortimer, a ship specially designed for luxury expedition cruising.

Its sleek, modern design ensures you’ll be comfortable for the length of your voyage, and observation platforms guarantee some incredible wildlife sightings. Plus, there’s a sophisticated restaurant and wellness centre on board.

Highlights of Country Living's unmissable midnight sun tour

See polar bears in the wild

You’ll venture close to 80° north in search of these magnificent and unique animals fishing for food.

Witness captivating wildlife

Discover other Arctic wildlife including walruses, guillemots, puffins, seals, reindeer, arctic fox, seabirds and whales.

Travel with an expedition team

A team of experts will create your itinerary based on weather conditions to maximise your opportunity to seethe incredible native wildlife.

Take in awe-inspiring scenery

Zodiac cruise past crystal blue glaciers and through stunning fjords and enjoy hikes across the Arctic tundra.

Explore Svalbard on a stylish ship

The Greg Mortimer has been specially built for expedition cruising. Its design ensures the best in both comfort and wildlife sightings.

Like the sound of our exclusive midnight sun tour in Norway? Visit our holiday website to see departures and how to book.

