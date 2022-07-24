Marvel’s MCU ‘Fantastic Four’ Gets 2024 Release Date

Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four” movie finally has a release date, and it might be a little bit further down the MCU timeline than you were expecting.

Announced Saturday in Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, “Fantastic Four” will arrive in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 — as a part of Phase 6, not Phase 5 as many fans anticipated.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Also Read:

First Footage From ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals Marvel’s Epic Disney+ Series

Earlier in Marvel’s SDCC panel, they unveiled the full Phase 5 lineup, which was missing two key titles folks were expecting to see in the lineup — “Fantastic Four” and “Avengers.” But both were ultimately unveiled as the panel came to a close and turned its attention to Phase 6.

“Fantastic Four” will arrive in November 2024 after Phase 5 closes with “Thunderbolts” on July 26, 2024. And while Marvel Studios did not reveal their full Phase 6 lineup, they did reveal that it will close out with two “Avengers” films: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” on May 2, 2025 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” on November 7, 2025. Altogether, we’re building up to what Marvel has officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga” in the lead-up to the franchise’s next Thanos-level event.

“The Multiverse Saga” (Marvel)

Also Read:

What Is ‘Secret Wars’? A Guide to the Big ‘Avengers’ Sequel