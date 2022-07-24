Marvel’s MCU ‘Fantastic Four’ Gets 2024 Release Date

Haleigh Foutch
·1 min read

Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four” movie finally has a release date, and it might be a little bit further down the MCU timeline than you were expecting.

Announced Saturday in Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, “Fantastic Four” will arrive in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 — as a part of Phase 6, not Phase 5 as many fans anticipated.

Also Read:
First Footage From ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals Marvel’s Epic Disney+ Series

Earlier in Marvel’s SDCC panel, they unveiled the full Phase 5 lineup, which was missing two key titles folks were expecting to see in the lineup — “Fantastic Four” and “Avengers.” But both were ultimately unveiled as the panel came to a close and turned its attention to Phase 6.

“Fantastic Four” will arrive in November 2024 after Phase 5 closes with “Thunderbolts” on July 26, 2024. And while Marvel Studios did not reveal their full Phase 6 lineup, they did reveal that it will close out with two “Avengers” films: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” on May 2, 2025 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” on November 7, 2025. Altogether, we’re building up to what Marvel has officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga” in the lead-up to the franchise’s next Thanos-level event.

&quot;The Multiverse Saga&quot; (Marvel)
“The Multiverse Saga” (Marvel)

Also Read:
What Is ‘Secret Wars’? A Guide to the Big ‘Avengers’ Sequel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Toronto Raptors' business-like approach pays off at Summer League

    The Toronto Raptors cruised to a 4-1 record at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last week.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —