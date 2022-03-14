Marvel leads tributes to ‘amazing talent’ William Hurt after death aged 71

Benjamin Cooper
·4 min read
William Hurt (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)
William Hurt (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

Marvel has led tributes to William Hurt as “an amazing talent” following the Academy Award-winning actor’s death aged 71.

The actor died a week before his 72nd birthday peacefully and of natural causes, according to a statement shared online by his son Will.

“Rest In Peace to an amazing talent William Hurt, beloved Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in our Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Marvel Studios’ official account tweeted.

Hurt first played Ross opposite Edward Norton in the 2008 movie Incredible Hulk, then later reprised the role for performances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

But it was his efforts decades earlier which brought him critical acclaim – he was nominated for the best actor Oscar three years running for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985, Children Of A Lesser God in 1986 and Broadcast News in 1987.

He won the best actor Oscar and Bafta for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985.

Ben Stiller said he hoped Hurt, who befriended Stiller’s father Jerry in 1984 when the pair starred together in the original Broadway production of David Rabe’s Hurlyburly, was “having a laugh somewhere now” with Stiller’s deceased parents Jerry and Anne Meara.

“He was so kind to my sister and I. He spent time at our apartment, and came to visit my parents up in Nantucket. He would talk to us about acting, and the crest or process. He talked to us as if we were adults, not kids of his friend. He made a huge impact on both of us,” Stiller tweeted.

“Watch his movies if you can and see a different kind of movie star, for whom the work was more important than status. He did great work. I hope he and Anne and Jerry are having a laugh somewhere now.”

Other members of the industry described the death as a “major loss” and shared personal experiences of working with Hurt.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo wrote it was “another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind”, while fellow Marvel alumni Kat Dennings tweeted: “Ughggghhh I love William Hurt WHY.”

Hurt’s fellow best actor Oscar-winner Russell Crowe reflected on his experience starring as the titular hero in Sir Ridley Scott’s 2010 film Robin Hood alongside the American.

“On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of (Hurt’s character) William Marshall,” Crowe tweeted.

“He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt said Hurt was “a beyond brilliant film and stage actor”.

“Then he went and guested on @TheKOQ and was so deadpan, low-key hilarious. ‘This is good cake. And I’m not a cake guy.’ RIP.” he wrote.

US actor Albert Brooks, who appeared alongside him in Broadcast News, wrote: “RIP William Hurt. So sad to hear this news.

“Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”

William Hurt, left, was accused of physical and emotional abuse by ex-partners (Anthony Harvey/PA) (PA Archive)
William Hurt, left, was accused of physical and emotional abuse by ex-partners (Anthony Harvey/PA) (PA Archive)

The Juilliard School graduate was again nominated for an Oscar – this time as best supporting actor – for his performance in crime thriller A History Of Violence in 2005.

Hurt was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his ex-partner Sandra Jennings in 1989 and of the same by Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, his girlfriend in the mid-1980s, in her 2010 memoir I’ll Scream Later.

The actor replied to Matlin with a statement issued to Access Hollywood at the time, stating: “My own recollection is that we both apologised and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did and do apologise for any pain I caused. And I know we both have grown.”

Star Trek star Jonathan Frakes appeared to acknowledge Hurt’s history as he described him as a “complicated, compelling, brilliant actor”.

Hurt revealed in 2018 he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer which had spread to his bones.

His family requested privacy following the death.

