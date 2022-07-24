Marvel just announced all of its upcoming TV shows and movies through 2025 at Comic-Con. Here they all are.

Kirsten Acuna,Olivia Singh
·9 min read
Marvel film schedule phase five sdcc 2022
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige speaks during the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic Con in San Diego, California, July 23, 2022.Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Marvel Studios announced more of its upcoming shows and films releasing through 2025 at San Diego Comic-Con.

  • This includes the "Fantastic Four" reboot, "Captain America 4," and two "Avengers" films.

  • Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that phases four, five, and six of the MCU are collectively known as The Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years with a huge presentation showcasing several of its upcoming future film and TV titles along with the names of the next two Avengers movies.

"Phase Four comes to a close with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told the Hall H crowd at SDCC 2022, which Insider attended. "What's fun to do here is talk a little bit about the future."

Feige revealed a timeline of the next 12 Marvel titles that will be included in the studio's Phase Five movie and TV release schedule. After Disney+'s upcoming "She-Hulk" series and the "Black Panther" sequel, Phase Five will kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023 and end with "Thunderbolts" in 2024.

Feige also briefly teased three films to come in Phase Six, including the next two "Avengers" movies, which will be called "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Together, Phases IV, V, and VI of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga.

February 17, 2023: "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Paul Rudd speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Paul Rudd speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director Peyton Reed told fans that the third "Ant-Man" film will "finally get to spend some time in the Quantum realm."

"We're going to meet a lot of new characters in this movie," he added.

In the sequel, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton takes over the role), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), find themselves inside the Quantum Realm.

"Scott is pretty pleased with himself and his role in saving the universe," Paul Rudd, who was also in attendance said.

In the Hall H footage shown exclusively at SDCC, we saw how saving the world went to Lang's head just a little too much. He likes to remind his family that of his role in reversing the Blip and even got a book deal out of it. Life is going OK until the Lang's family is sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as Kang aka He Who Remains from "Loki." Don't expect to see the same version of him that we met on the Disney+ show, though.

Moderator Ash Crossan from Screenrant confirmed that Majors will play a variant of the character in the "Ant-Man" sequel to which Majors teased, "There will be conquering."

 

 

Spring 2023: "Secret Invasion"

Cobie Smulders participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.
Cobie Smulders participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Feige described the Disney+ series as a "political conspiracy thriller."

"This is a darker show," Cobie Smulders who will reprise her role as Agent Maria Hill told the crowd. "It's going to be an exciting thriller and you're never really gonna know who people are. Are they a skrull? Are they human?"

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury while Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull Talos from "Captain Marvel."

The footage seen in Hall H reminded us of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and teased Olivia Colman, Regé-Jean Page, and Emilia Clarke's roles in the upcoming series. It also confirmed the return of Don Cheadle's War Machine.

Most interestingly, the footage shown appeared to tease the existence of mutants (X-Men) or more inhumans, teasing that regular humans are becoming super-powered.

 

 

May 5, 2023: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.
James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director James Gunn has previously said the third installment in the "GotG" franchise will revolve a lot around Rocket Raccoon's story.

During the panel, Gunn said he knew the broad strokes of where he wanted to eventually go with Quill, Rocket, Nebula, and Mantis' stories 10 years ago.

"This is the end of that story," Gunn told the crowd.

It was difficult to watch the film's exclusive footage at SDCC and not get emotional as it played to The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize?". Not only does the film look into Rocket's history of where he came from — which looks a bit dark despite featuring adorable shots of a much younger Rocket — but it will also revolve around Peter Quill's desire to reunite with the love of his life, Gamora, despite this variant of her having no recollection of him at all.

While considering years ago about how to incorporate Rocket Raccoon into the film, Gunn said, "I realized he was the saddest creature in the universe and that's what this story is about."

During the panel, Chris Pratt said we see Quill as he's reeling from the events of "Endgame" and losing Gamora, the love of his life.

"She does not know who he is. The pain of that is a big part of his journey. It opens up a vulnerability to the Guardians of the Galaxy to danger," Pratt said.

That danger may come in the form of Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, who appeared in costume during the panel, and will be featured in the next film. Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova will also star in the third film.

Summer 2023: "Echo"

echo maya lopez
Maya Lopez.Marvel Unlimited/Disney

Feige said filming is currently underway for the "Hawkeye" spinoff starring Maya Lopez.

Summer 2023: "Loki" season 2

loki tom hiddleston owen wilson
Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on "Loki."Marvel Studios

The first season of the show ended with the reveal of Kang the Conqueror (Majors) and the fracturing of the multiverse. Feige also said this is currently in production.

You can read more about the show's second season here.

November 3, 2023: "Blade"

mahershala ali blade
Mahershala Ali is playing Blade.Associated Press/Marvel

The film, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, now has a release date for next November.

At SDCC, Feige said the film will start shooting in October.

Fall 2023: "Ironheart"

Dominique Thorne participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.
Dominique Thorne participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne will play inventor Riri Williams, who builds the most advanced suit of armor anyone's seen since Iron Man.

Thorne will make her debut as Williams in this fall's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Winter 2023: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos"

Agatha Harkness hed
Kathryn Hahn in "WandaVision."Disney Platform Distribution

The "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, was previously titled "Agatha: House of Harkness."

When we last saw Agatha, Wanda put a spell on her at the end of "WandaVision."

May 3, 2024: "Captain America: New World Order"

the falcon and the winter soldier 106 sam wilson captain america 2 hq
Anthony Mackie on episode six of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."Marvel Studios

During the Comic-Con panel, Feige confirmed the title for the fourth "Captain America" will be "New World Order," starring Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

"I'm very happy to confirm that Sam Wilson will be appearing in the next 'Captain America' film," Feige said.

Spring 2024: "Daredevil: Born Again"

Charlie Cox as Daredevil.
Charlie Cox will be back as Daredevil on Disney+.Netflix

Feige surprised the Comic-Con crowd with news of a new Daredevil series featuring Charlie Cox from the former Netflix show.

The bigger surprise was that the series will have an 18-episode first season with Vincent D'Onofrio also reprising his role as Kingpin.

July 26, 2024: "Thunderbolts"

the falcon and the winter soldier 104 john walker cap hq 3
Could Wyatt Russell be part of the "Thunderbolts" team?Julie Vrabelová/Marvel Studios

Feige said this will be the final film of Phase 5 and that it will feature an exciting new group of heroes. In the comics, the group is an antihero team.

The MCU has slowly been teasing hints of a potential "Thunderbolts" project with characters like Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

November 8, 2024: "Fantastic Four"

Fantastic Four logo
The "Fantastic Four" logo that was shown during the panel.Marvel Studios

First announced several years ago, Feige confirmed that the "Fantastic Four" reboot will arrive in 2024, kicking off Phase Six of the MCU.

No cast was named for the film.

May 2, 2025: "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"

Jonathan Majors as Kang on the season one finale of &quot;Loki.&quot;
Jonathan Majors as Kang on the season one finale of "Loki."Disney Plus/Marvel

The next "Avengers" movie will revolve around Jonathan Major's character and will kick off summer 2025.

November 7, 2025: "Avengers: Secret Wars"

The logos for the next two &quot;Avengers&quot; movies were shown on screen at San Diego Comic-Con.
The logos for the next two "Avengers" movies were shown on screen at San Diego Comic-Con.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Feige confirmed that a second "Avengers" movie will close out Phase 6 a few months later in 2025.

Feige also revealed a bunch of dates for unannounced Marvel projects. At the least, we still know a "Deadpool 3" movie should be among this list.

Deadpool
Deadpool continues to wait for his day in the Disney sun.Marvel/20th Century Fox

Near the end of the SDCC panel, fans saw dates for 11 projects in Phase 6. Other than "Fantastic Four" and the two "Avengers" movies, here are all of the other dates that were listed.

2 Fall 2024 projects
Winter 2024
Winter 2025
2 Spring 2025 projects
2 Summer 2025 projects

We know at least one of those projects is the third "Deadpool" film that's been in development (unless "Deadpool" will live outside the MCU phases). It's possible an "X-Men" reboot will appear here in the future, too.

We wouldn't be surprised if we receive news on some more of these projects at September's D23 Expo.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo