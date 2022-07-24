Marvel just announced all of its upcoming TV shows and movies through 2025 at Comic-Con. Here they all are.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige speaks during the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic Con in San Diego, California, July 23, 2022. Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Marvel Studios announced more of its upcoming shows and films releasing through 2025 at San Diego Comic-Con.

This includes the "Fantastic Four" reboot, "Captain America 4," and two "Avengers" films.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that phases four, five, and six of the MCU are collectively known as The Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years with a huge presentation showcasing several of its upcoming future film and TV titles along with the names of the next two Avengers movies.

"Phase Four comes to a close with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told the Hall H crowd at SDCC 2022, which Insider attended. "What's fun to do here is talk a little bit about the future."

Feige revealed a timeline of the next 12 Marvel titles that will be included in the studio's Phase Five movie and TV release schedule. After Disney+'s upcoming "She-Hulk" series and the "Black Panther" sequel, Phase Five will kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023 and end with "Thunderbolts" in 2024.

Feige also briefly teased three films to come in Phase Six, including the next two "Avengers" movies, which will be called "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Together, Phases IV, V, and VI of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga.

February 17, 2023: "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Paul Rudd speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director Peyton Reed told fans that the third "Ant-Man" film will "finally get to spend some time in the Quantum realm."

"We're going to meet a lot of new characters in this movie," he added.

In the sequel, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton takes over the role), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), find themselves inside the Quantum Realm.

"Scott is pretty pleased with himself and his role in saving the universe," Paul Rudd, who was also in attendance said.

Story continues

In the Hall H footage shown exclusively at SDCC, we saw how saving the world went to Lang's head just a little too much. He likes to remind his family that of his role in reversing the Blip and even got a book deal out of it. Life is going OK until the Lang's family is sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Jonathan Majors will reprise his role as Kang aka He Who Remains from "Loki." Don't expect to see the same version of him that we met on the Disney+ show, though.

Moderator Ash Crossan from Screenrant confirmed that Majors will play a variant of the character in the "Ant-Man" sequel to which Majors teased, "There will be conquering."

Spring 2023: "Secret Invasion"

Cobie Smulders participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Feige described the Disney+ series as a "political conspiracy thriller."

"This is a darker show," Cobie Smulders who will reprise her role as Agent Maria Hill told the crowd. "It's going to be an exciting thriller and you're never really gonna know who people are. Are they a skrull? Are they human?"

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury while Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull Talos from "Captain Marvel."

The footage seen in Hall H reminded us of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and teased Olivia Colman, Regé-Jean Page, and Emilia Clarke's roles in the upcoming series. It also confirmed the return of Don Cheadle's War Machine.

Most interestingly, the footage shown appeared to tease the existence of mutants (X-Men) or more inhumans, teasing that regular humans are becoming super-powered.

May 5, 2023: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director James Gunn has previously said the third installment in the "GotG" franchise will revolve a lot around Rocket Raccoon's story.

During the panel, Gunn said he knew the broad strokes of where he wanted to eventually go with Quill, Rocket, Nebula, and Mantis' stories 10 years ago.

"This is the end of that story," Gunn told the crowd.

It was difficult to watch the film's exclusive footage at SDCC and not get emotional as it played to The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize?". Not only does the film look into Rocket's history of where he came from — which looks a bit dark despite featuring adorable shots of a much younger Rocket — but it will also revolve around Peter Quill's desire to reunite with the love of his life, Gamora, despite this variant of her having no recollection of him at all.

While considering years ago about how to incorporate Rocket Raccoon into the film, Gunn said, "I realized he was the saddest creature in the universe and that's what this story is about."

During the panel, Chris Pratt said we see Quill as he's reeling from the events of "Endgame" and losing Gamora, the love of his life.

"She does not know who he is. The pain of that is a big part of his journey. It opens up a vulnerability to the Guardians of the Galaxy to danger," Pratt said.

That danger may come in the form of Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, who appeared in costume during the panel, and will be featured in the next film. Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova will also star in the third film.

Summer 2023: "Echo"

Maya Lopez. Marvel Unlimited/Disney

Feige said filming is currently underway for the "Hawkeye" spinoff starring Maya Lopez.

Summer 2023: "Loki" season 2

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on "Loki." Marvel Studios

The first season of the show ended with the reveal of Kang the Conqueror (Majors) and the fracturing of the multiverse. Feige also said this is currently in production.

You can read more about the show's second season here.

November 3, 2023: "Blade"

Mahershala Ali is playing Blade. Associated Press/Marvel

The film, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, now has a release date for next November.

At SDCC, Feige said the film will start shooting in October.

Fall 2023: "Ironheart"

Dominique Thorne participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne will play inventor Riri Williams, who builds the most advanced suit of armor anyone's seen since Iron Man.

Thorne will make her debut as Williams in this fall's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Winter 2023: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos"

Kathryn Hahn in "WandaVision." Disney Platform Distribution

The "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, was previously titled "Agatha: House of Harkness."

When we last saw Agatha, Wanda put a spell on her at the end of "WandaVision."

May 3, 2024: "Captain America: New World Order"

Anthony Mackie on episode six of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Marvel Studios

During the Comic-Con panel, Feige confirmed the title for the fourth "Captain America" will be "New World Order," starring Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

"I'm very happy to confirm that Sam Wilson will be appearing in the next 'Captain America' film," Feige said.

Spring 2024: "Daredevil: Born Again"

Charlie Cox will be back as Daredevil on Disney+. Netflix

Feige surprised the Comic-Con crowd with news of a new Daredevil series featuring Charlie Cox from the former Netflix show.

The bigger surprise was that the series will have an 18-episode first season with Vincent D'Onofrio also reprising his role as Kingpin.

July 26, 2024: "Thunderbolts"

Could Wyatt Russell be part of the "Thunderbolts" team? Julie Vrabelová/Marvel Studios

Feige said this will be the final film of Phase 5 and that it will feature an exciting new group of heroes. In the comics, the group is an antihero team.

The MCU has slowly been teasing hints of a potential "Thunderbolts" project with characters like Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

November 8, 2024: "Fantastic Four"

The "Fantastic Four" logo that was shown during the panel. Marvel Studios

First announced several years ago, Feige confirmed that the "Fantastic Four" reboot will arrive in 2024, kicking off Phase Six of the MCU.

No cast was named for the film.

May 2, 2025: "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"

Jonathan Majors as Kang on the season one finale of "Loki." Disney Plus/Marvel

The next "Avengers" movie will revolve around Jonathan Major's character and will kick off summer 2025.

November 7, 2025: "Avengers: Secret Wars"

The logos for the next two "Avengers" movies were shown on screen at San Diego Comic-Con. Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Feige confirmed that a second "Avengers" movie will close out Phase 6 a few months later in 2025.

Feige also revealed a bunch of dates for unannounced Marvel projects. At the least, we still know a "Deadpool 3" movie should be among this list.

Deadpool continues to wait for his day in the Disney sun. Marvel/20th Century Fox

Near the end of the SDCC panel, fans saw dates for 11 projects in Phase 6. Other than "Fantastic Four" and the two "Avengers" movies, here are all of the other dates that were listed.

2 Fall 2024 projects

Winter 2024

Winter 2025

2 Spring 2025 projects

2 Summer 2025 projects

We know at least one of those projects is the third "Deadpool" film that's been in development (unless "Deadpool" will live outside the MCU phases). It's possible an "X-Men" reboot will appear here in the future, too.

We wouldn't be surprised if we receive news on some more of these projects at September's D23 Expo.

Read the original article on Insider