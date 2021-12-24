Vincent D'Onofrio putting out 'positive vibes' to keep playing the Kingpin, Fisk after 'Hawkeye' cliffhanger

The Hawkeye finale on Disney+ left fans of the series, and of the Netflix Daredevil show, with lingering questions about the future of the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio.

D'Onofrio told Yahoo Canada he wishes he knew as much as fans might think the actors know about the result of the massive cliffhanger for his character, but he would love to continue to play this iconic villain.

“My hopes are that I'm gonna get to explore this guy in all the things that I want to explore him and I'm putting a lot of positive vibes towards the fact that I get to do that,” he said.

When it comes to fan theories about what happened to Fisk, after hearing that finale gunshot in Hawkeye when Fisk comes face-to-face with Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, many are pointing to the comics where the Kingpin is shot but doesn’t actually die, he's just blinded for a period of time.

D'Onofrio shared that throughout his time playing the character in Daredevil and now Hawkeye, he has loved the fan theories and conversations.

“I love the conversations,...the fans are so awesome,” the actor said. “The fans are just so warm and wonderful, it happened after Daredevil and it's continued. I support them 100 per cent.”

Fra Fee as Kazi and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE. (Photo by Chuck Zlotnick)

'He brings his whole world into the scene with him'

D'Onofrio initially found out about Fisk coming into the Hawkeye series when his representatives told him that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, asked for D'Onofrio’s phone number. The actor was “thrilled” that Feige wanted to bring Fisk into Hawkeye.

“I knew that we were going to…be up against Ronin and Kate Bishop, and I knew that I was going to have an arc in Hawkeye with Maya, the Maya character, which I knew about from my research when I did Daredevil years ago,” D'Onofrio said.

While Fisk is such a fan-favourite villain, from D'Onofrio’s perspective, what makes him such a great character is this “childlike” quality that he has, which the actor developed back on Daredevil.

“I think that is the most exciting thing for me, that the character that I created in Daredevil is the character in Hawkeye, and that he is the same emotional being that he was,” D'Onofrio explained.

“He has this kind of childlike quality, but he's also a monster at the same time. Everything that he does is based on the events that happened in his life as a child.”

The actor added that another thing that makes Fisk a particularly unique character is, “the minute you introduce him into a scene, he brings his whole world into the scene with him.”

“He doesn't walk in other people's worlds, he walks into his world,” D'Onofrio said.

“You don't get to play characters like that often and when you do, it's really a fascinating thing, because it opens up all these other different doors that you wouldn't normally get when you're in a regular film, about a regular guy, or girl.”