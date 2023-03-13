Marvel fans think Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett was 'snubbed' by the Oscars

Marvel fans think that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett was 'snubbed' by the Oscars history.

Bassett could have made history for the MCU, but Jamie Lee Curtis ended up taking home Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once after also besting her co-star Stephanie Hsu, The Whale's Hong Chau and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon.

While Black Panther won Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design, Bassett's nomination marked the MCU's first-ever Oscar nomination in the acting categories, so she still has some Oscars history.

Curtis had won at the Screen Actors Guild awards last weekend, so was a strong contender to repeat the win at the Oscars. That didn't stop some Marvel fans from thinking Bassett was 'snubbed' due to the fact she was in an MCU movie.

I honestly think that Angela Bassett not winning could be a slight against Marvel from Academy voters. Marvel has had nominations over the years, mostly tech, but I don't think they want to give any performances cred. But Angela's was honestly one of the first to deserve a nom. — Thomas D. Pearson (@TomDPearson) March 13, 2023

I know we're ALL upset that the legendary Angela Bassett lost her nomination for supporting actress. However, think about her making history being nominated for a Marvel film. The academy despises blockbuster comic films. She was the first actress to accomplish that! #oscars — Has-been Leprechaun Looking 4 Pot of Gold (@SlutFromDee90s) March 13, 2023

re: Angela Bassett I think everyone has to remember that all of the people in that room (who vote) hate Marvel movies and look down on them as lesser than, like there was no way she was winning because in the academy’s eyes it gives the genre more legitimacy. sucks but it’s true — kayla says (subscribe to my youtube!) (@kaylasaysYT) March 13, 2023

i support the academy’s continued snubs of marvel movies but i’m sad angela bassett was victim to it — 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗰𝗲 (~￣▽￣)~♡ (@candacebian) March 13, 2023

angela bassett DESERVED that oscar i’m so pissed… the first snub of the evening pic.twitter.com/wCHO7Q835j — kennedy TLOU DAY (@darthsokas) March 13, 2023

Bassett has been nominated for an Oscar before for Actress in a Leading Role for What's Love Got to Do with It.

Following the release of Wakanda Forever, Bassett revealed that she "objected" to Queen Ramonda's fate in the sequel: "I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'

"He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'"

She also revealed that Ramonda originally had another scene in the movie with her grandchild Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), who ended up only making a confirmed appearance in the credit scene.

"I went to Haiti, of course. I met him, I was introduced to him… but it wound up on the cutting room floor," Bassett explained, adding that it was removed "to make it a surprise for the audience and to Shuri. It was the right way to go. Perfect to go about it."

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available to watch now on Disney+.

