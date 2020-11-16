Marvel executive weighs in on possibility of resurrecting Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark

A Marvel executive has opened up about the possibility of reviving Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark.

Ever since Downey Jr’s character met his demise in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame fans have been hoping that the franchise’s writers may resurrect him in the future.

Marvel Studios’ executive vice president Victoria Alonso has now put a damper on those hopes.

Speaking to Clarín, Alonso said: “Tony Stark is dead. And that’s our story. I do not know how we would [resurrect him]. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is told by us."

She went on to say that the character’s “inheritance” can instead be seen in Spider-Man, explaining: “You see a lot of what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker.”

Stark appeared in a mentor capacity to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Alonso definitively cleared up any rumours about bringing Downey Jr back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stating: “No, at the moment we don’t have any plans.”

Her comments align with the actor's previous declarations that he will never return as Iron Man.

Responding to rumours that he might reprise his role in some capacity in the forthcoming Black Widow film, the star revealed he was finished with the franchise, saying: “That’s all done.”

